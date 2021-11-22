monarch butterfly

Public Asked to Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings in Texas and the South

Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday.

Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in Texas as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

The observations should be reported at JourneyNorth.org.

Researchers say the information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S.

Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades.

