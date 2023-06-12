Prosper Police adding 48 Flock cameras throughout city limits

Prosper Police say they're adding four dozen Flock cameras around town to actively search for stolen cars and other vehicles wanted in connection with crimes or missing people.

The solar-powered cameras will scan license plates and check them against national crime databases. If the system comes back with a hit for a stolen vehicle or wanted person, police are notified in real-time.

"The Town of Prosper is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community using the finest technology available. These cameras will further equip Prosper Police in keeping our Town safe and bring guilty parties to justice," said Prosper Mayor David Bristol.

Police said the cameras can also send alerts if it sees a vehicle associated with a missing persons case such as an AMBER or Silver Alert.

Prosper Police said the cameras will not be used to identify parking violations or minor traffic violations and that the data obtained by the cameras is not sold or shared and can only be used by police.

The cameras will be strategically placed at major intersections and along select roads throughout the town. Police did not say where those locations will be or when they'll be installed.

"This camera system has proven to be an invaluable tool used by police departments in neighboring communities in their policing efforts," said Chief Doug Kowalski of the Prosper Police Department.

Several North Texas cities have already installed a network of Flock cameras including Dallas, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Last November, Grand Prairie Police used Flock cameras to find a vehicle wanted in connection with a pursuit that killed a police officer. Investigators using the cameras discovered more than 200 vehicles had used the same fictitious paper license tag before they eventually narrowed their search to the right car.