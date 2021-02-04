San Antonio

Propane Tanks Lead to Loud Explosions During Car Fire Near San Antonio

By Matt Jackson

Firefighters in Leon Valley, Texas say propane tanks inside a car led to several loud explosions when the car caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Leon Valley is just outside of San Antonio.

The driver told investigators he was on his way to work when his car started to smoke.

He pulled over, and shortly after the car was engulfed in flames.

As firefighters started to extinguish the fire, several loud explosions were heard coming from the car.

The driver said there were propane tanks inside the car that he was using for a plumbing project.

No one was hurt.

