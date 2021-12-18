President Biden Awards Medal of Honor to 3 Soldiers for Bravery in Afghanistan, Iraq

President Joe Biden has presented the Medal of Honor, our nation's highest award for valor in combat, to three soldiers who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The three soldiers are Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee, and Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz.

Cashe, who died at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, sacrificed his life in 2005 to save his fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle and is the first African American awarded the Medal for actions during the War in Iraq.

Plumlee fought off suicide bombers while serving in Afghanistan in 2013, refusing to let his injuries stop him.

Celiz made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018 to protect an American helicopter evacuating injured soldiers in Afghanistan, saving them and the crew aboard the aircraft.

Following the presentation of the Medals during a White House ceremony, the celebrated the news and released the following statement from Chris Cassidy, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO.

"The National Medal of Honor Museum is thrilled that Sgt. 1st Class Cashe, Master Sgt. Plumlee and Sgt. 1st Class Celiz have been awarded the Medal of Honor," Cassidy said. "These American patriots went above and beyond the call of duty and deserve the highest recognition for their courage under fire. We look forward to preserving and telling the stories of these recipients, and the stories of all Medal of Honor recipients, from whom Americans can learn so much."

