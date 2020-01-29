Powerball Jackpot Reaches $394M; Mega Millions at $155M

It's been weeks since someone won one of the multi-state lotteries, sending jackpots climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and the current estimated jackpot is $394 million, or $274.6 million cash value. If there are no jackpot winners Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot will roll over and another drawing will be held Saturday night.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $155 million or $108.3 million cash value. If there are no jackpot winners Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot will roll over and another drawing will be held next Tuesday night.

It costs $2 to play either game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't great or even very good. For Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. Mega Millions' largest jackpot was $1.537 billion in October 2018. There was only one prize winner in the Mega Millions jackpot, making it the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

Mega Millions and Powerball are played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in Puerto Rico.