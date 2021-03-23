Possible Tornado Destroys Historic Buildings in Central Texas

Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in a central Texas city, and more stormy weather is expected later in the week. Images courtesy Metro Video Services.

11 photos
1/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
2/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
3/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
4/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
5/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
6/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
7/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
8/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
9/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
10/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
11/11
Metro
Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin.

This article tagged under:

severe stormstornadospring weatherBertram

More Photo Galleries

Your Puppy Pictures on National Puppy Day
Your Puppy Pictures on National Puppy Day
See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet
See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet
The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us