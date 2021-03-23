Possible Tornado Destroys Historic Buildings in Central Texas Published 59 mins ago • Updated 58 mins ago Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in a central Texas city, and more stormy weather is expected later in the week. Images courtesy Metro Video Services. 11 photos 1/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 2/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 3/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 4/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 5/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 6/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 7/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 8/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 9/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 10/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. 11/11 Metro Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in the central Texas city of Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. This article tagged under: severe stormstornadospring weatherBertram 0 More Photo Galleries Your Puppy Pictures on National Puppy Day See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks