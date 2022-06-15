Incumbent Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke by just five points after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll finds that Abbott gets the support of 48% of registered voters while O'Rourke gets 43% -- down from Abbott's 15-point, 52%-37% lead in December.

Quinnipiac finds that women and young voters are helping to boost O'Rourke.

However, other poll numbers suggest that Abbott and the GOP likely still have the support of most Texans.

Voters were asked who would do a better job handling six key issues. Polls show that Abbott leads by wide margins on all but two issues: gun policy and abortion.

Abbott has a net-positive favorable/unfavorable rating (46% positive, 45% negative), while O'Rourke's is net-negative (38% positive, 43% negative). President Joe Biden's approval rating in the state (33%) is much lower than Abbott's rating as governor (46%).

The poll still finds that the Uvalde shooting has affected the feelings of Texas voters where 61% of parents with school-aged children say they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned that there will be a shooting at their child's school while 58% say they support stricter gun laws.

Quinnipiac polled 1,257 registered voters from June 9-13 and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 2.8 percentage points.