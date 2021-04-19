Houston

Police: Texas Man Allegedly Crashed Indiana State Police Car

Hurley has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By The Associated Press

A man wanted on a warrant in Texas allegedly stole and crashed an Indiana State Police car after a high-speed interstate chase, authorities said late Saturday.

A state trooper in Indianapolis investigating “suspicious activity” with a 1999 Ford truck being parked behind an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 69 around 4 p.m. The trooper then encountered a man who allegedly fled after a struggle. The car he had been driving was allegedly stolen near Effingham, Illinois.

Police alleged the man, identified as Phillip Lane Hurley Jr., then stole the officer’s patrol car driving it at up to 140 mph before crashing in Anderson, striking a semi-tractor trailer.

Hurley escaped the wrecked car and fled again on foot, trying to steal two other vehicles until Anderson police took him into custody, state police said.

He was hospitalized for minor injuries related to the crash and will be formally arrested and charged once released. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

No one else was injured.

Hurley has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Harris County Sherriff’s Department in Houston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

