Police Searching for Missing 85-Year-Old Man from Pearland

Police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen in Pearland, Texas.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for James Horace Hoskins on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Hoskins 5'6" and 130 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, police said.

Police said Hoskins was last seen wearing a denim ball cap, a cream colored shirt, blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes.

He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Messina Drive in Pearland in a Silver 2006 Toyota RAV4 with the Texas license plate CN6R401.

Police said they believe the disappearance of Hoskins poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hoskins should contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.