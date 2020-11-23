Houston

Police Search for Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on Fire

Man who set woman on fire believed to be driving a gold 2005 Honda Accord

Houston police on Monday continued looking for a 60-year-old man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, seriously injuring her.

Investigators say that Harold Lynn Celestine got into an argument with his girlfriend, Lasheak Wilborn, around 7 a.m. on Saturday as they visited another person's home.

Police allege that during their fight, Celestine set Wilborn on fire. The person they were visiting, Robbie Hollingsworth, helped Wilborn and put out the fire.

Wilborn, 40, was severely burned while Hollingsworth, 56, suffered a minor burn to his shoulder.

Wilborn remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, according to police.

Celestine, who fled the scene, is believed to be driving a gold 2005 Honda Accord, police said.

