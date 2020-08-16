cedar park

3 Officers in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Cedar Park, Outside Austin

Police in a suburb of Austin say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home

By The Associated Press

Three Cedar Park police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home in the city outside of Austin, authorities said.
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

In a tweet, the department said the three officers were at a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect has not been apprehended.

