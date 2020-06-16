San Antonio

Police: No Arrests in San Antonio Shooting That Wounded 8

Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Despite days of investigation, no arrests have been made in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people, local police said Monday.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting, including whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety.

The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in the parking lot  of a large venue called Rebar. Before opening fire, the man said he was a "UFC fighter from California," Chief William McManus said.

Five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41 were hurt in the shooting, McManus said Saturday. Ramos did not answer a question about their condition Monday.

