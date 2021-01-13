Police Need Help Finding Missing Tyler Man; Car Found Near Wooded Area

Police need the public's help finding a 21-year-old Tyler man who has been missing since Jan. 6.

Authorities say Corbin Stiefer's red Mazda was found near a wooded area off a county road near Loop 49 in Tyler Tuesday night.

KETK-TV reports the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office searched and brought out dogs, but were not able to locate Stiefer. The search was called off due to darkness, but it will continue Wednesday morning.

Stiefer was last seen at 10 a.m. last Wednesday in Tyler. His family says he is "very ill."

Stiefer is 5’9” and 100 pounds. He has short brown hair and a patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue Wrangler jeans.

The Texas Department of Public Safety activated a CLEAR alert for Stiefer.

The state's Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to locate individuals who are in imminent danger or whose disappearance is involuntary. The program closes the gap between Amber Alerts issued for missing children and Silver Alerts issued for senior citizens.

CLEAR Alert criteria includes:

Is the individual 18 to 64 years of age, whose whereabouts are unknown?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?

Is the clear alert request within 72 hours of the individual's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

If you see Stiefer, call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.