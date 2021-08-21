Police: Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Texas Cops

A man was fatally shot by Amarillo police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges, police said Saturday.

George Michael Mireles, 34, died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex, Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for, police say. Birkenfeld said police later learned Mireles was wanted on a felony drug charge.

Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.