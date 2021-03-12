Houston

Police: Man Critical After Shootout With Houston Officers

Police in Houston say a man was critically wounded when he was shot by three officers after he first opened fire on police

By The Associated Press

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A man was critically wounded when he was shot by three police officers in north Houston after he first opened fire on police early Friday, according to assistant Police Chief Heather Morris.

Officers responding to reports of a family disturbance with a gun about 12:30 a.m. found several people and the man in a vehicle outside a home, Morris said.

When officers told the man to show his hands, he instead fired a gun at police and three officers returned fire, critically wounding the man, who is expected to survive, according to Morris.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured, Morris said.

No names were immediately released and it was not revealed whether the man was inside or outside the vehicle during the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

