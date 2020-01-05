Lubbock

Police: Lubbock Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Them

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

Police in Lubbock say a man who shot at a police officer early Sunday was then fatally shot when two officers returned gunfire.

Police said in a news release that 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores was killed in the shooting in a southwest Lubbock neighborhood.

Police said the officers were investigating a report from a resident of seeing a man on security video checking vehicle door handles in the neighborhood shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday when the man fled as one officer arrived.

Police said the officer gave chase on foot and as the second officer officer arrived, Wallace-Flores fired at the first officer, and both officers returned fire, killing Wallace-Flores at the scene.

The names of the officers were not immediately released. Police say both are on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

