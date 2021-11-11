Austin

Police Issue Amber Alert for 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Austin

Austin Police Department

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, McKenzie Byrne is described as a white female who is between 3'2" and 3'4" tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt as well as pink and purple pants, police said.

Police said officers are looking for Brian Byrne, a 37-year-old white male who is 6'4" and weighs 220 pounds, in connection with her abduction. He is described as being bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate number BP70978 in Austin, police said.

According to police, law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Austin Police Department at 737-228-9357.

