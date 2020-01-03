Police Investigate Stabbing in Austin Published 39 mins ago Published 39 mins ago A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that left one person dead and at least three others injured Friday morning in Austin, officials say. There are no other known suspects, police said. 4 photos 1/4 NBC Police units were outside the scene of a stabbing in Austin on Jan. 3, 2020. 2/4 NBC Police units were outside the scene of a stabbing in Austin on Jan. 3, 2020. 3/4 NBC News Police units were outside the scene of a stabbing in Austin on Jan. 3, 2020. 4/4 NBC Police units were outside the scene of a stabbing in Austin on Jan. 3, 2020. This article tagged under: AUSTIN 0 More Photo Galleries Bobcat Kitten Recovering From Dart in Eye In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020 How North Texans Celebrated the Arrival of 2020 Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World