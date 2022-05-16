Police in Texas Arrest 3 Teen Escapees From Louisiana, Guard

Police in Texas arrested three teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana along with a worker who allegedly helped them get out, authorities said.

The three youths and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston, WWL-TV reported.

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.

The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.