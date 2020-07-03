Conroe

Police: Arkansas Man Sought in Ex-Wife's Death Found Dead Near Houston

By Associated Press

Arkansas State Police

An Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week has been found dead in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Texas law enforcement authorities notified special agents in Arkansas that Lavern Blackmon, 57, of Conway, was found dead in Conroe, Texas, possibly of a self-inflected gunshot wound. Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston.

Law enforcement agencies across the region had been following leads in the search for Blackmon, who was charged with kidnapping and capital murder.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Texas Continue to Rise

Neil Armstrong 7 hours ago

Neil Armstrong's Old El Lago Home For Sale

State police said Blackmon was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville at about 5:30 a.m. to go to work.

State police said Davis’ body was found a short time later along an area road. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ConroeHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us