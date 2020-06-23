Austin

Police: 3 of 5 Hurt in Austin Shooting Seriously Injured

By Acacia Coronado

austin-police-car-generic
NBC 5 News

Three of five people injured in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt, police said Monday.

Austin-Travis County EMS previously had said in a tweet that five people were transported to local hospitals with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” after the early Sunday shooting.

Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

CENTRAL TEXAS 2 hours ago

Central Texas Police Shoot, Kill Quadruple Stabbing Suspect

pete sessions 2 hours ago

Sources: Venezuela Wooed Texas Republican to Ease Sanctions

A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details.

The shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital, in the same block as a homeless shelter and within blocks of a police station.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AustinAustin Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us