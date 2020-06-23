Police: 3 of 5 Hurt in Austin Shooting Seriously Injured

Three of five people injured in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt, police said Monday.

Austin-Travis County EMS previously had said in a tweet that five people were transported to local hospitals with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” after the early Sunday shooting.

Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests.

A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details.

The shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital, in the same block as a homeless shelter and within blocks of a police station.