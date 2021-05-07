San Antonio

Police: 29 People Recovered From Big Rig in Texas

police lights generic crop
NBCConnecticut.com

More than two dozen people were recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital, a police official said.

A passerby called police Thursday to report a suspicious semi-truck along Interstate 10, east of San Antonio, Lt. Jesse Salame told reporters. A San Antonio Park police officer initiated a traffic stop.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out, Salame said. Authorities made contact with 29 of the people who had been in the semi-truck.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Bowie County 6 mins ago

Texas Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder Faces Trial

covid-19 vaccine 16 hours ago

New State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center Available to Texans Friday

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said.

The traffic stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV in a statement.

The driver of the truck, described only as a 49-year-old, was taken into custody, Salame said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San AntonioHuman Trafficking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us