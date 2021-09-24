Police: 2 Children Apparently Thrown From Bridge, 1 Dead

Police believe two children were thrown from a bridge Friday into northwest Louisiana's Cross Lake, where one of the children was pulled from the water dead and one survived but had life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a woman in connection with the case after state troopers stopped a minivan with Texas license plates near the Texas state line, Shreveport Police Sgt. Angie Wilhite told reporters in a video posted by KSLA-TV.
Wilhite said police got the first call about a child in the water shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.
She did not identify the suspect except to say she was a woman in her 30s. Police did not release the ages, sexes or names of the children.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
"We do believe at this point that the children were thrown from a bridge," Wilhite said. "We do not know which one." She also said the crime did not appear to be a random act of violence.
KTBS-TV said the Friday morning call brought numerous law enforcement agencies to a neighborhood on the lake near Interstate 220.