Police: 1-Year-Old Boy Shot as Mother Walked Home From Store

Police were trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as his mother was walking home Sunday after buying milk at a store in Houston, according to authorities.

The boy's mother told police that as she walked home in southwest Houston around 9 a.m. with her son, she heard gunshots. When she got to her apartment, she found blood and thought she had been shot, said Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

But the mother realized that her son had been shot in the abdomen. The child underwent surgery at a Houston hospital and was listed in critical condition.

On Sunday afternoon, Cantu tweeted the boy was expected to survive his injuries.

"We're hoping and praying for the best for the child," Cantu had earlier told reporters.

Police were still trying to determine where the shooting took place. The mother told investigators she saw a black sedan drive by at the time she heard gunshots.

"We are asking for help in trying to figure out who did this, what happened," Cantu said.

No arrests have been made in the case.