Plane Crash Lands in Houston Schoolyard, Smashes Through Residential Fence

A plane crashed in a Houston schoolyard and through a residential fence south of Houston's Hobby Airport Friday afternoon, narrowly avoiding a row of homes.

Video from KPRC-TV showed a twin-engine Cessna 421C Golden Eagle in a residential backyard with firefighters working to put out a small fire.

The plane apparently came down in the schoolyard for the J. Frank Dobie High School 9th Grade Center, about two miles south of Hobby Airport.

The plane crashed through a residential fence where it came to rest just feet away from two homes. The crash started a small grassfire that burned part of the lawn and an outbuilding. It does not appear that either home was damaged.

The plane was mostly intact, though there was some significant damage to part of the wing.

The cause of the crash is not known and it's not clear if there have been any injuries.

