Watch: Nearly 2 Dozen Escape Injury After Plane Crashes on Takeoff in Houston

Nearly two dozen people escaped serious injury Tuesday when a large jet crashed while attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport Tuesday.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook that an MD-80 aircraft was departing the airport to the north when it had trouble gaining altitude and crossed Morton Road, immediately north of the airport.

The plane caught fire after coming to rest in a field north of the airport, but Duhon said all 21 people on board were able to get off the aircraft without suffering serious injury.

One passenger reported having back pain after the crash.

Video from KPRC-TV's helicopter showed the plane on fire with most of the fuselage having been consumed by fire. The tail section and two engines were all that remained after the fire that resembled the aircraft.

Further details about the cause of the crash have not yet been revealed.

Houston Executive Airport is west of Houston, between Katy and Brookshire, north of Interstate 10.