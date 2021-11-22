Pilot in Fatal New Mexico Plane Crash Identified as Texas Man

Authorities say the pilot who died in a small plane crash last week outside Carlsbad, New Mexico was a 27-year-old Texas man.

New Mexico State Police was quoted Monday by the Carlsbad Current-Argus saying that Michael Kozlovsky of Burnet was the pilot of the Cessna that crashed before noon Friday into a communications tower that caught on fire east of Carlsbad.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

First responders found Kozlovsky's body at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration says on its website Kozlovsky was on a personal flight and had filed a flight plan with the Lubbock Flight Standards District Office in Texas. The circumstances of the crash were unknown.

The plane was registered to Coast Helicopters of Pearland, Texas.