Photos: Cluckingham Palace, Estate of Texas Chicken Tycoon Up for Auction

The Pittsburg, Texas, estate previously owned by poultry tycoon Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim is headed to the auction block. Concierge Auctions has the current list price at $3.995 million, the reserve auction price is $2.95 million and bidding begins Oct. 14.

Pilgrim was the co-founder of Pilgrim's Pride, one of the largest producers of chicken in the United States and Puerto Rico.
The expansive chateau, located at 800 South Greer Boulevard, was built by Pilgrim’s grandparents in 1985.
Pilgrims estate was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis as a "French Renaissance dream home."
Pilgrims estate boasts more than 43 acres of land, six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom.
According to Concierge Auctions, Pilgrim's mementos can be seen throughout the estate as an ode to his social and philanthropic endeavors.
The grounds were designed by landscape architect Naud Burnett and consist of multiple native species of trees, three ponds and streams, deep water well, and several azalea gardens.
Pilgrim's 18,327-square-foot property, dubbed "Cluckingham Palace," features a gazebo, an indoor pool, a wet and dry sauna and spa, a tanning room, a greenhouse, three outbuilding shops, and a glass elevator overlooking the grounds.
