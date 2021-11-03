Personal Injury Lawsuit Filed After Deadly Drag Racing Crash in Kerrville

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of several of the victims from a fatal drag racing crash that occurred on Oct. 23 in Kerrville.

Attorney Jon Clark of the personal injury law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced that the lawsuit has been filed on Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of 6-year-old Daniel Isaac Trujillo Jones, who was killed in the crash, as well as on behalf of Chance Jones and Mary Kate Walls, who were seriously injured.

Jones and Walls suffered injuries including multiple broken bones, torn ligaments, concussions, and significant lacerations that may require skin grafting. Two of their younger children, who required medical treatment, are also included in the lawsuit.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point,” Jon Clark, attorney for the plaintiffs, said. “A lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a full and thorough investigation to not only determine why it happened but to ensure it never happens again.”

The crash happened during a racing event on a runway at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, about 50 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The crash happened as 34-year-old Michael Gonzalez was racing his 1990 Ford Mustang when he began to lose control halfway down the track, according to the police statement.

The car started to fishtail before sliding out of control off the runway and into a grassy area from which spectators were watching. The vehicle struck multiple spectators before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop.

Rebecca Cedillo, 46, of Converse, Texas, died at University Hospital in San Antonio from injuries sustained during the crash. Two boys, Trujillo and an 8-year-old, died the day of the crash at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

The crash injured seven people, including Gonzales, besides the three people who died.