Paxton Warns CVS, Walgreens on Illegalities of Sending Abortion Pills Through the Mail

Attorney General Paxton has joined two Missouri-led multistate letters being sent to CVS and Walgreens concerning their decision to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on using the mail to sell abortion pills.

CVS and Walgreens recently announced their willingness to aid the Biden Administration's radical abortion agenda by selling abortion pills via mail.

The Biden Administration has attempted to twist statutes to allow the delivery, but the companies' decision to send through the mail clashes with federal and many state laws that actually bans the distribution of abortion pill through the mail.

A letter to CVS stated that "federal expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive and drug that will be used or applied for producing production.

"Although many people are unfamiliar with this statute because it has not been amended in a few decades, to text could not be clear... In December, the Biden Administration's Office of Legal Counsel encouraged the U.S. Postal Service to disregard this plain text but the text, not the Biden Administration's view, is what governs."

The letter also says that in addition to being illegal to send through the mail, abortion drugs are dangerous and they can be utilized to manipulate women into receiving unwanted abortions. "Abortion pills carry the added risk that when these heightened complications invariably occur, women suffer those harms at home, away from medical help."

"And finally, mail-order abortion pills also invite the horror of an increase in coerced abortions. When abortion drugs are mailed or consumed outside a regulated medical facility, the risk of coercion is much higher-indeed, guaranteed because there is no oversight."