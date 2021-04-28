Parks and Wildlife Department Says Texas is Having a Record Year for Largemouth Bass

Texas is world-famous for its largemouth bass, and 2021 appears to be a record year for anglers across the state, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the department's Toyota ShareLunkers program has had a banner year thus far. Anglers reeled in 23 ShareLunkers at 10 different lakes in Texas between January and March, the most since 1995.

"This Toyota ShareLunker collection season was simply historic in so many ways - we live for seasons like this," Tom Lang, Director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, said.

Lake O.H. Ivie yielded especially fruitful results, giving up 12 Lunkers over 13 pounds, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

While ShareLunker collection season may be over, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the ShareLunker program runs all year because the largemouth bass bite year-round.