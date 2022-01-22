Fulshear

Paraglider Not on Controller's Radar Before Collision: NTSB

Federal investigators say an air traffic controller's radar display didn't show the location and altitude of a paraglider when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it near Houston last month.

In a preliminary report Friday, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine plane.

That meant the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course, resulting in a Dec. 21 crash that killed both pilots.

