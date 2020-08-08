Pat Fallon

Panel Picks Fallon to Run in Ratcliffe's Former District

Fallon will face Democrat Russell Foster

Pat Fallon

A Texas state senator was chosen Saturday as the GOP nominee for John Ratcliffe's former seat in Congress that he vacated to become President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence.

GOP activists in the rural and heavily Republican 4th Congressional District picked state Sen. Pat Fallon in a party meeting in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Choosing the nominee fell to a group called the congressional district executive committee because Ratcliffe's confirmation to the intelligence post came after the March primary elections in Texas.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott 3 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Extends Disaster Declaration for Coronavirus

National Guard Aug 7

2 Admit to Stealing, Selling More Than $1 Million in Military Gear

Trump nominated Ratcliffe just months after abruptly ending an earlier effort to install him amid bipartisan criticism that the Texas Republican was unqualified for the post. A sharply divided Senate confirmed Ratcliffe in May, with Democrats unanimously opposing him over fears that he would politicize the intelligence community's work.

Fallon will face Democrat Russell Foster in a race that is not expected to be competitive. Ratcliffe won reelection in the district with more than 75% of the vote in 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pat FallonJohn RatcliffeRussell foster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us