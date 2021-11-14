mental health

How to Fight Seasonal Affective Disorder During Fall and Winter Months

Sad Woman By Laptop On Table
Getty Images

As time and season change takes effect across the United States, medical experts caution about Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

According to our media partners at KLBK in Lubbock, Kelly Bennette, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians, said SAD is a form of depression that typically rears its head around fall and winter months.

Bennette told KLBK that SAD is a gradual thing that starts to build up over time. She said lack of sunlight is the main accelerant of the disorder.

She suggested the use of light therapy devices that can be purchased online to help combat SAD, but she said the best way to help defeat the blues is to get out and engage in activity.

Click here to read more from our Nexstar media partners at KLBK in Lubbock.

mental healthLubbockfallwinterseasonal affective disorder
