Over a Dozen Texas Children Diagnosed with Rare Inflammatory Complication Linked to COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 19 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19.

Four of those cases were confirmed in North Texas.

According to the DSHS, the condition causes different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

The cause of MIS-C has not yet been determined, the DSHS said, but many children with MIS-C had the COVID-19 virus or was around someone with COVID-19.

All of the Texas cases were hospitalized and have been since discharged, the DSHS said.

Two-thirds of the cases were in Hispanic children, and 60% are male, the DSHS said.