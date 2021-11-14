Housing Development in Austin Built for Net-Zero Energy, Sustainable Living

A new community 15 miles northeast of downtown Austin is redefining sustainable living.

According to our media partners at KXAN in Austin, Whisper Valley is a community made up of zero-energy capable homes, or homes built and designed to produce a large portion of their own energy.

They use geothermal energy, solar energy, and smart home technology.

With more than 300 homes already built in a master plan of 7500, the community uses a grid of underground wells to harness geothermal energy as a way to heat and cool the homes. This renewable energy can save up to 70% on energy consumption. Homes also have the option of pulling from the region’s energy grid when needed.

