Texas Lottery

One Month Left to Claim Winning $7.8M Texas Lottery Ticket

The deadline to claim the winning ticket, purchased in Humble, is July 8 at 5 p.m.

Lotto Texas
Texas Lottery

One lucky person could be missing their chance at $7.75 million.

A winning Texas lottery ticket worth $7.75 million still hasn't been claimed as of Tuesday. The ticket, purchased in Humble for a Jan. 9 Lotto Texas drawing, matched the six numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The deadline to claim the prize is 180 days after the drawing, which comes on July 8 at 5 p.m. If you believe you're the winner, you can call 800-375-6886.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Voter Registration 2 hours ago

Texas Democrats Set Goal to Register 2 Million New Voters by 2022

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Prohibiting Businesses From Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine

"We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Unclaimed prizes go back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, the Texas Lottery Commission said.

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryTexas Lottery CommissionHumble
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us