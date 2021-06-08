One lucky person could be missing their chance at $7.75 million.

A winning Texas lottery ticket worth $7.75 million still hasn't been claimed as of Tuesday. The ticket, purchased in Humble for a Jan. 9 Lotto Texas drawing, matched the six numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The deadline to claim the prize is 180 days after the drawing, which comes on July 8 at 5 p.m. If you believe you're the winner, you can call 800-375-6886.

"We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Unclaimed prizes go back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, the Texas Lottery Commission said.