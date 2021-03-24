Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City University Announces Hire of New President

Oklahoma City University has announced the hiring of Lamar University President Kenneth Evans as OCU's next president

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City University has announced that Kenneth Evans, the current president of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, will become its 19th president on July 1.

Evans, who has been at Lamar since 2013, previously spent six years as dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. Evans also worked in several administrative roles at the University of Missouri-Columbia and as a marketing professor at Arizona State University.

"I'm excited to connect with students, faculty, staff and university stakeholders, and to call Oklahoma City home," Evans said in a statement.

Evans received his undergraduate degree from the University of California-Davis, his master's degree from California State University-Sacramento and his doctorate from the University of Colorado.

OCU's current President Martha Burger, who has announced plans to retire, will continue in that position until June 30.

