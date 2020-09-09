interstate 75

Officials: Texas Fugitive's Stolen Trailer Had Explosives Inside

Authorities say a Texas fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Georgia sheriff's deputy was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time of the shooting

By Associated Press

Police lights
Metro

A Texas fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Georgia sheriff's deputy was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time of the shooting, state officials said Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives, the agency said.

Dalton Potter is still being sought in the shooting of Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney. A second Texas man, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Tuesday.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Corpus Christi 18 mins ago

Repair to Well Off Texas Coast Taking Longer Than Expected

hurricane laura 22 mins ago

Hurricane Hit Oil Storage Site, But No Shortages Expected

Officers say Potter, 29, fired multiple times at Hackney in the shooting in Dalton, Georgia. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter drove away south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the agency said.

Potter is wanted for aggravated assault on the deputy.

Hosmer was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the truck crash.

Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

interstate 75explosive deviceGeorgia Bureau of Investigationfugitivetexas fugitive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us