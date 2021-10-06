Lubbock

7-Year-Old Girl Missing in Lubbock Found Safe: Officials

An Amber Alert was issued in Lubbock early Wednesday morning for 6-year-old Addilynn Carter (left), who the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office alleges was abducted by 23-year-old Michael Luitjens (right).
Texas DPS | NBC 5 News

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has located a 7-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

According to officials, Addilyn Hazel Carter is four feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink graphic t-shirt and pink and black shorts.

Officials said they were also looking for 23-year-old Michael Luitjens in connection with the abduction. Luitjens is 5'5" and weighs 125 pounds. He has long wavy black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white polo and gray skinny jeans.

Law enforcement officials said they believed Carter to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should contact the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

