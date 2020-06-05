coronavirus

Officials Probe COVID-19 Outbreak at Houston Area Facility

Bonghui Li works in a lab that is focused on fighting COVID-19 at Sorrento Therapeutics in San Diego, California on May 22, 2020.

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a suburban Houston health care facility where 14 deaths have reported.

Harris County Public Health announced Thursday that it began investigating the outbreak at Oakmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Humble on April 21 after two people tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is also investigating.

There have been 13 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths while another death is pending documentation. The facility provides short-stay rehabilitation and long-term and hospice care to older patients.

The health department said 56 residents and staff members are actively being monitored for COVID-19.

In a statement, officials of the health care facility said they were was doing everything they can "to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community."

Officials have said coronavirus hotspots around the state have been in nursing homes, prisons, jails and meat-packing plants.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

