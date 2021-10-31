Officials: East Texas Man Dies After Son Slashed His Throat

An East Texas man has been charged with murder after authorities say he stabbed his 53-year-old father several times and slashed his throat.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Blake Foxworth, 30, had been charged with murder after George Foxworth died Friday at a hospital.

The sheriff's office said that on Thursday, Blake Foxworth had called 911 to say he had stabbed his father during an argument. When deputies arrived at the Nacogdoches home the two shared, they found the father on the couch and covered in blood.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler.

The sheriff's office said that Blake Foxworth was arrested Thursday at a neighbor's home and was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said that after his father's death, investigators obtained a murder warrant for Blake Foxworth and served it to him in jail.

He remained in jail Sunday on bond totaling over $1 million.