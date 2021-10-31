Tyler

Officials: East Texas Man Dies After Son Slashed His Throat

An East Texas man has been charged with murder after authorities say he stabbed his 53-year-old father several times and slashed his throat.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Blake Foxworth, 30, had been charged with murder after George Foxworth died Friday at a hospital.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The sheriff's office said that on Thursday, Blake Foxworth had called 911 to say he had stabbed his father during an argument. When deputies arrived at the Nacogdoches home the two shared, they found the father on the couch and covered in blood.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas Abortion law 33 mins ago

Supreme Court to Hear Challenges to Texas Abortion Law Monday

Houston 2 hours ago

2 Killed in Shootings at Separate House Parties in Houston

The sheriff's office said that Blake Foxworth was arrested Thursday at a neighbor's home and was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said that after his father's death, investigators obtained a murder warrant for Blake Foxworth and served it to him in jail.

He remained in jail Sunday on bond totaling over $1 million.

This article tagged under:

Tyler
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us