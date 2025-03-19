Texas Legislature

Could Texas have an official ‘State Steak of Texas' soon?

New York strip or tomahawk ribeye, the Texas Legislature is debating

Could Texas have an official state steak soon? Lawmakers in the Texas Legislature seem to be working to make it happen.

In the Texas House, lawmakers want the tomahawk ribeye to have the title, with House Concurrent Resolution 101.

The Texas Senate is working to rename the New York strip steak to the Texas strip with Senate Concurrent Resolution 26.

This all comes after Texas picked a fight with New York over the famed steak earlier this month.

Last month, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick cited the large Texas cattle industry as a reason for changing the name of the popular cut — to the Texas strip.

"Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn’t mean we need to keep doing that," he wrote in a post on social media.

Famed New York steakhouse Delmonico's fired back saying the restaurant opened in 1837, eight years before Texas became a state and the New York strip has always been on the menu because it was first served there.

"I think it's ridiculous. It's the New York strip. It will always be the New York strip. And good luck trying to change that," said Dennis Turcinovic, an owner and managing partner of Delmonico's.

And on Tuesday, Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows doubled down on the tomahawk and turned up the heat on the high-stakes debate.

He cooked both steaks and laid them side by side and said, "I think we have a clear-cut winner."

The House Bill was scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, but it was never brought up.

