COVID-19

Official: El Paso Hospitals Near ‘Breaking Point' From Virus

A health official in El Paso says hospitals are near a "breaking point" as 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported there Wednesday

By The Associated Press

txemtf
Texas Emergency Medical Task Force

El Paso hospitals are near a "breaking point" as 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported there Wednesday, an official said.

"Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's city and county health authority.

"Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus," he said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas voters 1 hour ago

AP VoteCast: Texas Voters Sour on State of Nation

Harris County Nov 3

Harris County Sheriff's Office Reports Deputy Dies of COVID-19

There were 1,041 hospitalizations Wednesday, health officials said.

Texas recently surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive tests for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's data. The latest numbers show 950,345 reported Texas cases.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

El Paso has become a hot spot, with the governor sending  additional medical personnel and equipment, and local officials ordering a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusEl Paso
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us