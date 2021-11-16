Wichita Falls

Officers Pull Woman From Burning Car

A 23-year-old woman from Wichita Falls is recovering in an area hospital after she was pulled from a burning car.

Video shows officers racing to her rescue after her car left the road and slammed into a tree.

As the car fills up with smoke, officers shatter the driver's side window to pull the woman out of the car.

The woman's family says she suffered many injuries including broken bones.

The officers who rescued the woman are being recommended for a life-saving award.

