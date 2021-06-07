police shooting

Officers Kill Man Reported Threatening Hotel Guests With Gun

Officers in an Austin suburb shot dead a man reported to be threatening hotel guests with a gun Monday, police said.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said a 911 caller reported the man entered the lobby of the Home2 Suites by Hilton at about 9:45 a.m., pointed a handgun at people and asked, "Do you want to die?"

Three officers found the armed man in the lobby. Banks wouldn't say what prompted his officers to use deadly force, saying investigators will review the officers' body-camera video.

No other injuries were reported. All three officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. Banks did not identify the officers or the man they shot by name.

