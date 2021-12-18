NTSB

NTSB: Small Plane Clipped Treetops Before Crash Killed 2

Federal investigators say a small plane appeared to have clipped treetops before crashing in the fog west of Houston, killing both people aboard

NBC 5 News

A small plane appeared to have clipped treetops before crashing west of Houston, killing both people aboard, federal investigators reported Friday.

The Dec. 8 crash of the single-engine Piper PA 28-140 aircraft happened in a heavily wooded area shortly after takeoff from West Houston Airport. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified those killed as student pilot Solomon Babalola, 23, of Katy, and passenger Apesin Oluwafunmilayo, 20, of Houston.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board said there were no witnesses.

Radar showed the single-engine Piper PA 28-140 aircraft took off about 8 p.m., flew south-southwestward for 1.5 miles before making a series of left and right ascending and descending turns. The last descending turn increased the plane's descent before radar lost contact.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Sylvester Turner 18 hours ago

Houston Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hempstead 19 hours ago

Bus Aide Killed, Students, Driver Injured in Houston-Area School Bus Crash

The National Weather Service reported low clouds and fog were found in the area and that instrument flight rules were ordered.

Investigators dispatched to the crash site found a 50-foot-long debris path. They found initial impact appeared to have been with treetops. The aircraft's right wing was found nearby. More trees were struck descending toward a large impact crater, where the aircraft was nose down.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NTSBHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us