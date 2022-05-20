North Texas First Responders Assist in Wildfires Near Abilene, Wichita Falls

A number of firefighters and crews from North Texas have been deployed to assist as gusty winds fuel wildfires near Abilene and Wichita Falls.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, there were 22 active wildfires in Texas that have consumed more than 66 square miles or 42,000 acres as of Friday.

The Mesquite Heat Wildfire is 25% contained as of Friday morning after charring more than 15 square miles (9,600 acres) of juniper and mesquite brush 18 miles southwest of Abilene.

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service resources responded to 10 wildfires for 621.5 acres burned. Crews continue to work on several carryover wildfires, including the #TwinStartsFire and #MesquiteHeatFire.



🎥The Mesquite Heat Fire, May 18, 2022. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/VDlmKVsS48 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 20, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS STEP IN TO HELP

Two firefighters from the Allen Fire Department have been deployed to assist with the Mesquite Heat Fire, according to Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd.

“It’s the core function of what we do. We all got in this business to help people and it’s a great opportunity to help where there is a real need,” Boyd said. “Every day, whether they come here or they get deployed to west Texas, they’re all in it for the right reasons. That’s kind of a theme amongst all firefighters.”

Boyd added, the wildfire season this year has been active. Assistance from their department for other fires began as early as January, he said.

The Mesquite Heat Fire, while about 150 miles away from Fort Worth, hits close to home for a Lake Worth police officer. Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said the officer has family in the area of the active fire threat.

“Of course, she’s here in Fort Worth. She’s worried about her family. She’s wondering, 'what can I do. How can I help?'” Manoushagian said.

DONATIONS COLLECTED

The police department began collecting donations for first responders on Thursday. Water, sports drinks and wipes are among the items that would be the most helpful, Manoushagian said Friday.

“We expect even more to be coming over the next couple of days,” he said. “This completely embodies what it means to be neighbors taking care of neighbors. Being in Lake Worth, we are kind of the furthest west of our DFW area law enforcement. We kind of see ourselves as a gateway out to Abilene. When you drive through our city, you see the exit that says 'Abilene.' So, we do feel that connection.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Worth Police Department on 3805 Adam Grubb Street 24/7.

ACTIVE TEXAS WILDFIRE SEASON

Wildfires have broken out this spring earlier than usual across multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.

North Texas crews have also been deployed to assist with the Coconut Fire, which continues to burn west of Wichita Falls Friday. So far, the Coconut Fire has burned more than 40 square miles (26,000 acres) and is 45% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent three teams, according to Deputy Chief Scott Pacot. He also serves as the department's wildland coordinator, a special operations program with DFR.

“We have a certain mindset and culture in structural firefighting. This is very different,” Pacot said. “We’re not as new as we used to be, of course. We’re all still learning every time we go out and it’s a great opportunity to learn as much as everyone else.”

Pacot said their three crews were deployed on Thursday. How long they will be assisting depends on the need, he said.

“It’s that basis of wanting to help and going out to these disasters that we know, something big is going on. We have this huge opportunity to help. Everyone is on board for that,” he said. “This assignment is actually a little different than what we’ve had before because we do have a fire suppression unit out there. We’ve got the rapid extraction module out there.”

Crews from Fort Worth, McKinney and other North Texas fire departments have also been deployed to assist with the Coconut and Mesquite Heat fires.