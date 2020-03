Vodka is a sought-after remedy for many things, but the coronavirus panic-driven lack of hand sanitizer is forcing one Texas vodka brand to clarify its limitations.

Austin-based Tito’s Vodka appears to have spent the last 24 hours notifying a number of fans on Twitter that its spirits don’t contain high enough concentrations of alcohol to properly fend off viruses.

Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners The Dallas Morning News.