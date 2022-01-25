Henry Cuellar

‘No Wrongdoing on My Part' Says US Rep. Cuellar After FBI Search

House Democrats
Tom Williams

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in `no wrongdoing' after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman's home.

Cuellar hasn't been charged with a crime and the bureau has said nothing about the scope of its investigation since agents were photographed near his home in Laredo on Jan. 19.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The nine-term congressman said in the video posted by his campaign that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details.

"There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part," Cuellar said. "As an attorney, I know first hand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

He went on to remind voters that he was still running for reelection in his border district ahead of a rematch in Texas' March 1 primary elections against Jessica Cisneros, a one-time intern in Cuellar's office who came within 4 points of beating him in 2020.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 36 mins ago

Man Accused of Stabbing K-9 Arrested After Dad's Body Found

mail-in ballots 2 hours ago

Problems With Mail-In Ballots Improving; Says Texas Sec. of State

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats' move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.

Stay informed about what's happening in North Texas. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Henry CuellartexasFBILaredo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us